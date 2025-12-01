Head to Head Survey: Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) vs. Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY)

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) and Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fair Isaac and Fujitsu, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fair Isaac 0 4 10 3 2.94 Fujitsu 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fair Isaac presently has a consensus target price of $2,118.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.31%. Given Fair Isaac’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fair Isaac is more favorable than Fujitsu.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fair Isaac has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fujitsu has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

85.8% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fujitsu shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Fair Isaac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fair Isaac and Fujitsu”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fair Isaac $1.99 billion 21.51 $512.81 million $26.55 68.02 Fujitsu $23.31 billion 2.14 $1.45 billion $0.45 58.89

Fujitsu has higher revenue and earnings than Fair Isaac. Fujitsu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fair Isaac, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fair Isaac and Fujitsu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fair Isaac 32.80% -48.88% 31.72% Fujitsu N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Fair Isaac pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Fujitsu pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Fair Isaac pays out 0.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fujitsu pays out 15.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Fair Isaac beats Fujitsu on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services. This segment also offers FICO Platform, a modular software offering designed to support advanced analytic and decision use cases, as well as stand-alone analytic and decisioning software that can be configured by customers to address a wide range of business use cases. The Scores segment provides business-to-business scoring solutions and services for consumers that give clients access to predictive credit and other scores that can be integrated into their transaction streams and decision-making processes, as well as business-to-consumer scoring solutions comprising myFICO.com subscription offerings. It offers FICO Customer Analytics, FICO Responsible AI, FICO Advisors, FICO Business Outcome Simulator, FICO Forecaster, FICO TRIAD Customer Manager, FICO Blaze Advisor, FICO Xpress Optimization, FICO Falcon Fraud Manager, FICO Analytics Workbench, FICO Data Orchestrator, FICO DMP Streaming, FICO Decision Optimizer, and FICO Strategy Director, as well as software implementation and configuration services. The company markets its products and services primarily through its direct sales organization and indirect channels, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Fair Isaac & Company, Inc. and changed its name to Fair Isaac Corporation in July 1992. Fair Isaac Corporation was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Bozeman, Montana.

About Fujitsu

(Get Free Report)

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC’s, desktop PC’s, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions. It also provides cyber security solutions, including cyber security consulting, managed security servies, and security operation and advanced threat centers; internet of things, artificial intelligence platform and solutions; and software products comprising FUJITSU Software Infrastructure Manager and FUJITSU Software ServerView Suite. Further, the company offers electronic components, such as semiconductor packages and batteries. It serves automotive, manufacturing, retail, financial services, transport, telecommunications, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries; the public sectors; and services providers. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.