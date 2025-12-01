HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. $LYV

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 469.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $175.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.50.

NYSE:LYV opened at $131.45 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.89 and a 200-day moving average of $151.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.88 and a twelve month high of $175.25.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 105.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

