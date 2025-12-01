HBK Investments L P Purchases New Position in Lucid Group, Inc. $LCID

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,259,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,933,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,460,000 after acquiring an additional 615,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,642,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,419 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,469,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,740,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 144,694 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,451,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.04.

LCID stock opened at $13.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.45.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.44 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 224.99%.Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

