HBK Investments L P Invests $420,000 in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Oklo in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oklo by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oklo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Oklo by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 11,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total transaction of $1,215,562.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,100. This represents a 57.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 503,323 shares of company stock worth $53,914,143 in the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on OKLO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Oklo Price Performance

NYSE:OKLO opened at $91.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.70. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.14 and a 1-year high of $193.84.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oklo Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

