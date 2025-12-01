HBK Investments L P Invests $1.97 Million in Karat Packaging Inc. $KRT

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Karat Packaging by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 82,091 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 53.6% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 229,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 63,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karat Packaging by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 921.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 30,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on KRT. Wall Street Zen cut Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Karat Packaging Price Performance

Shares of Karat Packaging stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $449.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Karat Packaging Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $33.89.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.09 million. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Karat Packaging has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Karat Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.1%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Karat Packaging Profile

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

