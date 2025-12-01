HBK Investments L P Acquires Shares of 500,000 Artius II Acquisition Inc. $AACB

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Artius II Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:AACB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AACB. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Artius II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,918,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Artius II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $6,066,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Artius II Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $414,000.

Artius II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Artius II Acquisition stock opened at $10.27 on Monday. Artius II Acquisition Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Artius II Acquisition ( NASDAQ:AACB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Artius II Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Artius II Acquisition Profile

We are a newly incorporated Cayman Island exempted company structured as a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

