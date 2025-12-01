Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a 21.5% increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
Hafnia Trading Down 3.3%
HAFN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 1,543,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.84 million.
Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.
