Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of 0.147 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This is a 21.5% increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

HAFN traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.80. 1,543,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.92. Hafnia has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Hafnia had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.84 million.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MHR Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hafnia by 24.0% in the third quarter. MHR Fund Management LLC now owns 17,186,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321,182 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 62.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,130,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 817,737 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Hafnia by 2,389.0% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 827,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after buying an additional 794,334 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hafnia by 5,973.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 626,414 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Hafnia by 241.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 576,629 shares in the last quarter.

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers in Bermuda. It operates through Long Range II, Long Range I, Medium Range (MR), Handy size, and Specialized segments. The company transports clean and dirty, refined oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies; and owns and operates 200 vessels.

