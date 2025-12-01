Haemonetics Corporation $HAE Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,830 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 1.85% of Haemonetics worth $66,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 11.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 59.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HAE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Haemonetics from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.70.

Haemonetics Stock Up 0.7%

Haemonetics stock opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.72. Haemonetics Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $47.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $327.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Corporation will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.