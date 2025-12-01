Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $86,000 in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 1st quarter worth $28,023,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,881,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,675,000 after buying an additional 3,656,056 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,438 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,403,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,598 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Payoneer Global by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,537,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.5%

PAYO opened at $5.77 on Monday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 6.96%.The company had revenue of $270.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Payoneer Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

