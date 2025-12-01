Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Invests $303,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,367 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after purchasing an additional 359,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $752.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $757.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $699.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $451.00 and a 12 month high of $806.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

