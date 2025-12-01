Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in CrowdStrike $CRWD

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 54,635.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,293,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,638,365,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,766,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 269,840.3% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 977,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,690,000 after buying an additional 976,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after acquiring an additional 955,529 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $470.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.75.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total value of $2,564,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 768,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,335,433.52. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.67, for a total value of $5,306,643.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 220,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,257,564.08. The trade was a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $58,561,456. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $509.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $298.00 and a twelve month high of $566.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.87 billion, a PE ratio of -428.16, a P/E/G ratio of 120.02 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $511.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.41.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.