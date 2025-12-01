Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,901 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 423.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 30.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 0.7%

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $292.09 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 12-month low of $201.63 and a 12-month high of $302.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.58 and a 200 day moving average of $273.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy acquired 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $282.97 per share, for a total transaction of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. The trade was a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $321.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

