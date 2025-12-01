Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,106 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 130,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,239,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,612,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $700.00 price target on Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $696.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $646.94.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $572.53 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $426.24 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $554.49. The firm has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 33.24%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total value of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

