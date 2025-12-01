Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Timken Company (The) $TKR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in Timken by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 11.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth $2,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $81.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Timken Company has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $84.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Timken has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Kyle sold 15,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $1,283,272.11. Following the sale, the director owned 266,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,630,310.26. This trade represents a 5.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Timken from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Timken from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Timken in a report on Monday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.20.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

