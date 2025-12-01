Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi $SNY

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,036,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,106,000 after purchasing an additional 193,196 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,274,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,497,000 after buying an additional 384,902 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,434,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,945,000 after acquiring an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,244,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,914,000 after acquiring an additional 425,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,831,000. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.49. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.62 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 21.96%.Sanofi’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

