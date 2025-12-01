Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. $ACI

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter worth $30,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. This represents a 22.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. This trade represents a 43.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ACI stock opened at $18.33 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.70 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 24th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.50%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

