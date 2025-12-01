Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Makes New $1.39 Million Investment in Vontier Corporation $VNT

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,557,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,470,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 36.5% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vontier in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Vontier from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $36.28 on Monday. Vontier Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.32 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 13.34%.The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Vontier has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.820-0.860 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Corporation will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 3.66%.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

