Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in The Western Union Company $WU

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 48.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 340,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 315,384 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 2,225.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 5,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union in the first quarter worth about $96,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WU shares. Citigroup raised Western Union to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Western Union from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Western Union from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Union currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Giovanni Angelini acquired 10,000 shares of Western Union stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 186,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,041.40. This trade represents a 5.65% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE:WU opened at $8.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.51 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 60.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Western Union has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

