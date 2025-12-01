Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in Polaris Inc. $PII

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Polaris by 371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Polaris by 218.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Polaris by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Polaris by 79.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PII. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Polaris from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.25.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. Polaris had a positive return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 2.17%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently -101.13%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Further Reading

