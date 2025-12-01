Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $3.22 Million Stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 25,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,000 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth $36,288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,298,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,493 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter valued at about $14,137,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,953,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,201,000 after acquiring an additional 415,781 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $21.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $43.82.

Northern Oil and Gas Dividend Announcement

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.62%. On average, analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.2%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Northern Oil and Gas

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.