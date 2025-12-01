Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $2.58 Million Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $83,533,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 350,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,635,000 after acquiring an additional 232,988 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 715,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,695,000 after purchasing an additional 197,384 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,746,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,657.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 179,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,217,000 after purchasing an additional 169,010 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 578,435 shares of company stock valued at $252,731,147. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $485.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $492.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $447.65 and its 200 day moving average is $362.56.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 40.65%.The business had revenue of $799.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.