Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 676 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 275.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.50 price objective (up from $99.50) on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.03.

SO opened at $90.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.52. Southern Company has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $100.83. The stock has a market cap of $99.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.Southern’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 73.27%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

