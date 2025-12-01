Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 229 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $2,076,592,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 16,746.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $475.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. DA Davidson set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.60.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE HD opened at $356.98 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $326.31 and a 12 month high of $436.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.59 and its 200 day moving average is $380.64.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. The company had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 62.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,254,313.20. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

