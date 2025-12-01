Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 9,754 Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reddit by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,837,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,759,000 after purchasing an additional 638,663 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 103.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,659,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,733,000 after buying an additional 2,871,232 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reddit by 10.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,073,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,357,000 after buying an additional 389,761 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Reddit by 7.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,051,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,846,000 after buying an additional 143,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Reddit by 72.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,044,000 after acquiring an additional 833,245 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reddit

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 30,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.09, for a total transaction of $6,542,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 284,168 shares in the company, valued at $61,974,199.12. This trade represents a 9.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 63,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $12,223,651.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,184,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,282,236.16. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 406,370 shares of company stock valued at $85,827,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDDT opened at $216.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.66, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.17. Reddit Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.75 and a 52-week high of $282.95.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $584.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.65 million. Reddit had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Reddit has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on RDDT. Wall Street Zen raised Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Reddit from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Reddit in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Reddit Company Profile

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

