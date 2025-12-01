Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) CEO Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,420,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,936,386.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Matrix Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00.

Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GMGI opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the first quarter worth $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Topline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new position in Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Matrix Group during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Institutional investors own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMGI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $1.80 price target on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Golden Matrix Group

About Golden Matrix Group

(Get Free Report)

Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Matrix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Matrix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.