Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI) CEO Sells $40,000.00 in Stock

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,420,483 shares in the company, valued at $5,936,386.40. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 50,000 shares of Golden Matrix Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $52,500.00.
Golden Matrix Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GMGI opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Golden Matrix Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.32.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Matrix Group
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMGI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group set a $1.80 price target on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.90.
About Golden Matrix Group
Golden Matrix Group, Inc provides enterprise software-as-a-service solutions for online casino and sports betting operators. The company develops and owns online gaming intellectual property; and builds gaming platforms for customers located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. Its platform facilitates gaming customers in operating online casinos, sportsbooks, lottery, and live games; and provides customers with access to a portfolio of licensed gaming content, which are provided by gaming content providers.
