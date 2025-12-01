Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP Shares Purchased by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned 0.17% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLIP. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $299,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.41 on Monday. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $100.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

