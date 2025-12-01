Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $390,000 Position in Manulife Financial Corp $MFC

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Corp (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 2.2% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

MFC stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98. Manulife Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $35.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 10.46%.The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

