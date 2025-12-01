Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,165,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,420,000 after purchasing an additional 334,790 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,552,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,105,000 after purchasing an additional 44,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,023,000 after buying an additional 77,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,419,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,322,000 after buying an additional 163,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $96.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $101.16. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 535.72 and a beta of 0.83. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.22 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.24 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Casella Waste Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

CWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Barclays set a $95.00 price target on Casella Waste Systems and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $125.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Casella Waste Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.