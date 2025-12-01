Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.70.

In other news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total transaction of $1,484,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,129.44. This trade represents a 23.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,671,699.64. This trade represents a 43.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock valued at $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $215.69 on Monday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.48.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software maker reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

