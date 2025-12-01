Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $26.88 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 92,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,882,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 0.7% of Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $313.26 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $322.25. The company has a market capitalization of $852.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $306.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.