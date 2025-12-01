Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $331,000 in Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 27,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 20.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dynex Capital by 101.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 35.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. UBS Group set a $13.25 price target on Dynex Capital and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynex Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Smriti Laxman Popenoe acquired 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,801.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 407,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,953,230.08. The trade was a 1.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert S. Colligan acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 120,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,786.84. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dynex Capital Price Performance

Shares of DX opened at $14.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $14.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $421.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.06 million. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 41.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.6%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.84%.

Dynex Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.