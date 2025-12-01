Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 177.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

EWT opened at $64.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.32. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $67.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

