Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIGI. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 597.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

VIGI stock opened at $91.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a $0.3627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

