Global Frontier Investments LLC Invests $25.25 Million in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Global Frontier Investments LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 558,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,249,000. U.S. Bancorp makes up about 6.0% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,269,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,482,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,632,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,305,000 after purchasing an additional 456,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,285,000. Amundi grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 19,907,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,268,000 after buying an additional 422,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 19,331,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,757,000 after buying an additional 4,442,623 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 226,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. The trade was a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $35.18 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.45.

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.