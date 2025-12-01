Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CEO Sells $1,265,400.00 in Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 571,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,280,027.62. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 28th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $1,193,900.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.66, for a total transaction of $1,116,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.33. 4,958,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,932,933. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $154.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.99% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

