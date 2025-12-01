Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 8,575 Shares of Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,908,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 598.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 719,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,771,000 after purchasing an additional 616,850 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,723.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 425,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,278,000 after purchasing an additional 421,939 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $82,659,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 target price on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $297.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Vulcan Materials Company has a one year low of $215.08 and a one year high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 5,818 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.26, for a total value of $1,700,368.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.55, for a total value of $577,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,073.60. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 13,369 shares of company stock worth $3,920,556 over the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

