Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Sells 10,500 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation $HRL

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC decreased its holdings in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 77,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth about $494,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on Hormel Foods and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.29.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 6.26%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

