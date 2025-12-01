Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 0.2% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Melius Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $120.81.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $57.55 billion for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

