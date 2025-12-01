Frontdoor Inc. $FTDR Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,000 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of Frontdoor worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at about $5,028,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FTDR. Wall Street Zen cut Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research cut Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

Frontdoor stock opened at $53.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.69. Frontdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $70.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.77 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 122.74% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Frontdoor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontdoor Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

