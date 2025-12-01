Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,778 Shares of IBEX Limited $IBEX

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,778 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in IBEX were worth $6,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBEX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in IBEX by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IBEX. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IBEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.55. The firm has a market cap of $473.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Al Trofimuk-O’connor sold 1,001 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $39,619.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,299.32. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie K. Casteel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,905. This represents a 16.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,574 shares of company stock worth $2,627,189. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

