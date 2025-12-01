Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 90.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 143,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325,119 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 18.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307,755 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Samsara by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,877,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,870 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Samsara by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,174,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,995,000 after purchasing an additional 697,208 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Samsara by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,964,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,700,000 after buying an additional 1,696,341 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of Samsara by 0.7% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,549,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,183,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Samsara

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,324,670.32. Following the transaction, the insider owned 171,952 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,625.76. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 18,348 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $741,075.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 683,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,603,535.75. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 3,747,900 shares of company stock valued at $142,971,728 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Samsara and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.55.

Samsara Price Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $37.93 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.03 and a beta of 1.61. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Samsara’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

