Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 385.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $79.14 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.62. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.93 and a 12 month high of $79.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.