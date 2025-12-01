Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Has $9.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.0% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 18.7%

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $114.05 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $113.16. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.