Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.3% during the second quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,127,000 after purchasing an additional 23,728 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $123.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.74. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $126.61. The stock has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

