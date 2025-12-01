Ford Motor Company $F Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 35,005 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:F opened at $13.27 on Monday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

