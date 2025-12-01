Flex Ltd. $FLEX Position Decreased by VestGen Advisors LLC

VestGen Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,016 shares during the quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Flex by 2.1% in the second quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flex by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 4.1% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on FLEX. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX

Insider Transactions at Flex

In related news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,538. The trade was a 14.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 251,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,293,703.68. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,011,950. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.