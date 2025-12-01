Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,450,236 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 205,405 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,365,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 58.7% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 48.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 276,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.28, for a total transaction of $97,566,397.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,702,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,600,714.24. This trade represents a 9.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total transaction of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,200.72. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 522,118 shares of company stock valued at $185,381,932. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $371.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.22. The company has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $329.16 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.500-13.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Stryker from $410.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stryker from $443.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.37.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

