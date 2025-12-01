Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC $LYG

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 148,828,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,705,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $632,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10,836.3% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG opened at $5.10 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $5.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.07). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LYG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

