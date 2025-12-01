Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 80,527 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,595,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,527 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $888,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 19.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 19,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $253.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $258.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $263.77.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $249.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $278.98.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 93.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.500 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 62.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. This trade represents a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela B. Strobel sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.25, for a total value of $373,025.25. Following the sale, the director owned 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,625,817.25. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.