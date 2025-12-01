Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,005,942 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,005,942 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $430,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at $49,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 42.1% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Susquehanna set a $87.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.6%

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $72.50 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $66.49 and a 1 year high of $83.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

